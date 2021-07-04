Indigo resumes Shillong-Kolkata flights

SHILLONG, July 3: Indigo Airlines has resumed its Shillong-Kolkata flight after a long break due to COVID-19.

A Shillong Airport official said Indigo started its services from July 1 and are operating flights on the Kolkata-Shillong-Silchar and Kolkata-Shillong-Agartala routes.

On Saturday, the airline operated a flight each on the Kolkata and Agartala sectors in adherence to COVID protocols.

“The flow of passengers is less but we are happy that the services have started,” the official said.

On the other hand, FlyBig has not been operating its flights to and from Shillong. The airline had started the Shillong-Delhi flight with much fanfare.

There are reports that the company is operating on the Dibrugarh-Agartala route.

The official said there is a proposal from FlyBig to operate on the Shillong-Pasighat route.

Alliance Air has also proposed to operate between Shillong and Aizawl. “Our airport is ready to handle flights on any route. It is up to the companies to decide when they want to operate,” he said.