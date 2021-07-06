Fr Stan Swamy’s death: In NER funeral service by the Jesuit fraternity at 7 PM today

SHILLONG, July 6: Father Stan Swamy who passed away on Monday, July 5, is being cremated in Mumbai after his funeral service is over.

It may mentioned that in view of Covid protocols in force, Fr Stan’s mortal remains are to be cremated, not buried.

The 84-year-old Jesuit priest was admitted to Holy Family hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a court order on May 28.

Fr Melvil Pareira, Provincial of the Jesuits of North East said that Fr Stan’s ashes would be taken to Ranchi where it will be buried according to the wishes of the Adivasi and the poorest people he worked and dedicated his life towards.

The funeral service is being will be held on Tuesday afternoon, followed by cremation in Mumbai itself. Fr Stan’s death and the incarceration he suffered in Tolaji jail, Mumbai after having being picked up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges that he instigated violence during the Koregaon violence in 2018. He is charged with being a Maoist sympathiser.

In the North Eastern region a funeral service is being organised by the Jesuit fraternity at 7 PM on Tuesday, informed Fr Melvil.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had tweeted “Rest in peace Fr Stan” after hearing of the demise of the Jesuit priest. Power Minister James Sangma also condoled the death of Fr Stan.

Following his tweet, the Chief Minister has been heavily trolled by BJP-RSS activists who used words like “shameless” to decry his statement because they said Fr Stan Swamy was an urban naxal who worked with Maoists to overthrow the Modi Government. Others said that Conrad has to please his Christian constituents to keep his vote bank intact.

The North East Christian Forum also condoled the death of Fr Stan.

Other than the Sangma brothers no other MLA or MP in the state has officially condoled the death of the Jesuit priest, although there are quite a few Christian MLAs and MPs in Meghalaya.