OIL bid to boost fight against COVID19 in Assam

GUWAHATI, July 6: India’s second largest National Exploration & Production company, Oil India Limited (OIL) as part of its CSR initiative has extended its help towards to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by supporting augmentation of the health infrastructure and donating Oxygen concentrators to Assam government amid surge of the second wave of the pandemic.

The OIL today donated 500 Oxygen concentrators to Assam government. The concentrators were handed over to Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health &and Family Welfare by Sandip Goswami, Chief General Manager( Pipelines) and Madhurjya Barua, General Manager (Admin & ER) on behalf of OIL Board of Directors.

Anurag Goyal, Principal Secretary, Health and Family welfare Department Assam and Dr. Lakshmanan S, Mission Director, NHM, Assam were also present on the occasi