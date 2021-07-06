OIL bid to boost fight against COVID19 in Assam

OIL officials hand over oxygen concentrators to Assam Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy OIL

GUWAHATI, July 6: India’s second largest National Exploration & Production company, Oil India Limited (OIL) as part of its CSR initiative has extended its help towards to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic  by supporting augmentation of the health infrastructure and  donating Oxygen concentrators to Assam government amid surge of the second wave of the pandemic.
The OIL today donated 500 Oxygen concentrators to Assam government. The concentrators were handed over to Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health &and Family Welfare by Sandip Goswami, Chief General Manager( Pipelines) and Madhurjya Barua, General Manager (Admin & ER) on behalf of OIL Board of Directors.
Anurag Goyal, Principal Secretary, Health and Family welfare Department Assam and Dr. Lakshmanan S, Mission Director, NHM, Assam were also present on the occasi

