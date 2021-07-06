Superphone Mi 11 Ultra goes on sale in India on July 7

New Delhi, July 5 : The Superphone from the house of Mi India called Mi 11 Ultra will go on sale in India on July 7 at 12 noon, the company said on Monday.

The limited first sale of the Mi 11 Ultra that comes for Rs 69,990 was delayed in the country due to circumstances beyond the control of Xiaomi.

Customers in India will need to buy an “ultra gift card” for Rs 1,999 on the Mi.com website, which can later be redeemed against the price of the Mi 11 Ultra.

It also includes bonuses like two free screen replacements.

According to Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Mi India, Mi 11 Ultra offers everything that a premium smartphone should, with industry-leading internals especially on the camera front.

“The device is another honest attempt from us to cater to an audience that loves top-of-the-line experience with solid internals,” Jain told IANS.

The flagship offers several firsts on the camera front, like triple pro-grade primary camera setup (50MP+48MP+48MP), custom made GN2 camera sensor, Dual Pixel Pro technology and more, literally putting a DSLR in your pocket.

Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile chip. The performance is further boosted with an advanced heat-dissipation structure, a new three-phase cooling technology developed by Xiaomi.(IANS)