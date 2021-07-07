Nothing ear (1) to feature active noise cancellation at roughly Rs 10K

New Delhi, July 6 : London-based Nothing, the newly-launched venture of OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday announced that its upcoming true wireless earbuds — Nothing ear (1) — will feature Active Noise Cancellation.

The company also said that its true wireless earbuds, scheduled to launch in India, along with the rest of the world on July 27, will be priced at 99 pounds (about Rs 10,227 approx).

“Along with its iconic design, Nothing ear (1) will have state-of-the-art Active Noise Cancellation which uses three high definition mics to bring your music, films and podcasts into sharp focus,” the company said in a statement.

“Users can expect a premium user experience, alongside leading specs, like ANC, all for £99 GBP,” it added.

Recently, Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India said that the company is currently focused on bringing Nothing ear (1) to consumers and India is an extremely important market for them.

“We believe the earphones market is begging for differentiation, space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one,” Sharma told IANS, last week.

According to the company, the true wireless earbuds, which was earlier scheduled to launch in June, will combine raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience.

The company had also announced its foray into India in partnership with the country’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart.

The company said that Flipkart will play an integral role in building Nothing’s presence in India and launching its highly anticipated true wireless earbuds.(IANS)