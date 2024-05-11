Saturday, May 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Kolkata, May 11: In an oblique reference to the sexual harassment controversy surrounding West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday afternoon said that she would never go inside Raj Bhavan even if she was invited.

“I will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited. I would be better to meet on the streets. Whatever I heard about you it will be a sin to sit beside you,” the Chief Minister said this without directly referring to CV Ananda Bose or the recent police complaint against the Governor, accusing him of outrage of modesty. However, Governor Bose has vehemently denied the accusations.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing an election rally at Saptagram under Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency in support of the party candidate and actress-turned-politician Rachana Banerjee.

Without directly referring to the recent screening of CCTV footage at Raj Bhavan for the public earlier this week, Mamata Banerjee said that she had got a copy of the original footage and the edited version.

“I have kept it with myself. I have also got the edited copy. All are yet to be revealed. Today I received yet another pen-drive. What authority do you have to harass a woman?” Mamata Banerjee questioned.

Without directly naming Bose, the Chief Minister also made a reference to the recent statement by the Governor that he will not tolerate high-handedness over Raj Bhavan.

“What is my fault? You are saying that you will not tolerate high-handedness. Just tell us when you will resign,” the Chief Minister said.

Mamata Banerjee also claimed that the BJP had started smelling an election disaster since the end of the third phase of polls on May 7.

“They are crying after the third phase of polls. Just wait and watch what transpires in the coming days,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that Trinamool Congress leaders were constantly receiving threatening calls, warning them of dire consequences if they do not stay out of the polls.

“We are not scared of anyone. If we can end the 34-year-long Left Front rule in West Bengal, we can surely throw BJP out of power in the country,” she said.

IANS

Previous article
Assam’s Hindi feature film ‘Kooki’ to be screened at Cannes ahead of official release
Next article
Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Idashisha Nongrang appointed DGP of Meghalaya

Shillong, May 11: Smt Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP)...
MEGHALAYA

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number ML 05D 4866, burst into flames at Umroi Airport...
NATIONAL

Assam’s Hindi feature film ‘Kooki’ to be screened at Cannes ahead of official release

Guwahati, May 11: Prior to its official nationwide release on June 28, 'Kooki', a Hindi feature film made...
NATIONAL

Indo-Bangla border sealed ahead of 4th phase polling in West Bengal

Kolkata, May 11 : Ravi Gandhi, additional director general (ADG), Eastern Command, Border Security Force (BSF), inspected border...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Idashisha Nongrang appointed DGP of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 11: Smt Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, has been...

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number...

Assam’s Hindi feature film ‘Kooki’ to be screened at Cannes ahead of official release

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 11: Prior to its official nationwide release...
Load more

Popular news

Idashisha Nongrang appointed DGP of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 11: Smt Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, has been...

Passenger car goes up in flames at Umroi Airport junction

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 11: A passenger car, bearing registration number...

Assam’s Hindi feature film ‘Kooki’ to be screened at Cannes ahead of official release

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 11: Prior to its official nationwide release...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img