Will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited: Mamata Banerjee

“I will not go inside Raj Bhavan even if I am invited. I would be better to meet on the streets. Whatever I heard about you it will be a sin to sit beside you,” the Chief Minister said this without directly referring to CV Ananda Bose or the recent police complaint against the Governor, accusing him of outrage of modesty. However, Governor Bose has vehemently denied the accusations.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing an election rally at Saptagram under Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency in support of the party candidate and actress-turned-politician Rachana Banerjee.

Without directly referring to the recent screening of CCTV footage at Raj Bhavan for the public earlier this week, Mamata Banerjee said that she had got a copy of the original footage and the edited version.

“I have kept it with myself. I have also got the edited copy. All are yet to be revealed. Today I received yet another pen-drive. What authority do you have to harass a woman?” Mamata Banerjee questioned.

Without directly naming Bose, the Chief Minister also made a reference to the recent statement by the Governor that he will not tolerate high-handedness over Raj Bhavan.

“What is my fault? You are saying that you will not tolerate high-handedness. Just tell us when you will resign,” the Chief Minister said.

Mamata Banerjee also claimed that the BJP had started smelling an election disaster since the end of the third phase of polls on May 7.

“They are crying after the third phase of polls. Just wait and watch what transpires in the coming days,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee also alleged that Trinamool Congress leaders were constantly receiving threatening calls, warning them of dire consequences if they do not stay out of the polls.

“We are not scared of anyone. If we can end the 34-year-long Left Front rule in West Bengal, we can surely throw BJP out of power in the country,” she said.

IANS