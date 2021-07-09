Mawrie sniffs ploy in ouster bid

SHILLONG, July 8: BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie suspects that a constituent of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) is at work to silence him as he has kept raising his voice against corruption in the government.

He sniffed the hand of this MDA constituent in the dissidence within the BJP and the attempt to oust him as the party’s state president.

“It is a political ploy that they want to remove me from the post as I have kept raising my voice against corruption,” Mawrie said.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also openly stated in a television interview that he (Sangma) had approached Delhi to remove him (Mawrie).

“I am not blaming anyone but that was his statement,” the BJP state president said, reacting to a query if he suspects the hand of the National People’s Party in the growing trouble within the BJP.

“The Centre has invested heavily in the state for various schemes. Being a coalition partner, it is the BJP’s responsibility to point out if there is anything wrong. We want the proper implementation of the schemes in the interest of the people,” Mawrie said.

He said BJP national president, JP Nadda had also stressed on zero tolerance against corruption.

“I want that the benefits of all central government schemes reach the last person. That is our ideology. We cannot be silent on the issue of corruption,” he asserted.

Talking about dissidence within the BJP, Mawrie said, “The leaders responsible for it do not know how the party functions.”

He said he had reported the rebellion to the party’s national leaders at a meeting in Guwahati.

“They have directed me to send showcause notices to them. If they do not reply, they might be expelled from the party,” Mawrie said.

He described as “false” the claims of party’s former state vice-president, KC Boro that nearly 25 office bearers resigned as they were not happy over the manner in which the former was running the party.

“Everyone is intact and doing a good job,” Mawrie claimed.

On the demand that senior leader and Minister AL Hek should take over as the party’s state president, Mawrie cited that the BJP constitution mandates “one man, one post.”