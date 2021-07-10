Review petition against North Tura MLA withdrawn

SHILLONG, July 9: A criminal revision petition filed in the High Court of Meghalaya for quashing of the interim bail granted to rape-accused North Tura MLA, Thomas Sangma by a local court, was instantly withdrawn by the complainant.

The matter was taken up on Friday via video conferencing.

The Court heard Pillan T. Sangma, counsel for the petitioner, who sought permission to withdraw this instant petition with liberty to file a fresh application under the relevant provisions of law.

The petition was dismissed as withdrawn after the Court accepted the plea of the petitioner.