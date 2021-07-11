Settle internal issues within, BJP leaders told

SHILLONG, July 10: BJP’s national vice president and Meghalaya-in-charge, Dr M Chuba Ao has warned the state leaders against washing their dirty linen in public.

Stating that he is aware of the current state of affairs in the party, Dr Ao said, “I warn everybody that our internal matters should not go to public domain as every problem has a solution”.

The BJP is divided into two factions on the leadership issue. One faction is demanding the appointment of Health Minister, AL Hek as the new president. However, the incumbent, Ernest Mawrie alleged Hek was being instigated by a group of leaders opposed to him as part of a “political ploy” to silence him against corruption.

It was learnt the party will discuss the growing rumblings at a meeting to be convened following the easing of Covid protocols. The BJP Meghalaya in-charge said, “It requires one good sitting with all the leaders to find out what is going on actually. Anybody can express his or her side of the story in the media but I can find out the root cause of the problem when I visit Shillong and discuss it one to one”.

Dr Ao said it is the party’s central leadership that has the right to take decisions on party matters. He said the state leaders were expressing their personal opinions in the media.

He also said that a proposed visit of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh to Shillong has got delayed due to Covid-induced restrictions. Singh will be accompanied by the party’s Northeast zonal secretary, Ajay Jamwal and Dr Ao. “Once the restrictions ease and interstate movement is allowed, we will meet all the leaders from state level to the lowest level. We will have a series of meetings for two full days,” Dr Ao added.