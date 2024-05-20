Monday, May 20, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Congress too weak to even contest 400 LS seats: Yogi Adityanath

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Congress has become too weak to even contest 400 Lok Sabha seats in the country.

He said Chandigarh is a stark example of it as “we see that it can’t even fight single-handedly in the city.” “It needs to lean on the shoulders of a peripheral party like AAP to make a contest in Chandigarh. It demonstrates the depleting strength of the Congress which has spelt devastation for the country,” he said at a public meeting seeking votes in favour of party candidate from Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon.

The Chief Minister said the Congress candidate, who is largely banking on AAP, has no vision for the development of the city. “The Opposition is helpless because of PM Modi’s transformative vision which has shown a new light to the City Beautiful.” Yogi Adityanath said: “Pure desh mein ek hi mahaul ban raha hai, jo Ram ko laye hain hum unko layenge (there is only one atmosphere being created across the nation. Those who have brought Lord Ram, we will bring them to power).”

He addressed thousands which included a huge number of Purvanchalis settled in Chandigarh. Tandon, in his speech, said it was the BJP government that organised travel to Ayodhya for Ram Lala’s darshan for many people from Chandigarh.

Addressing issues related to property transfers for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) houses and four-storied houses, he said: “I assure you that the BJP government is committed to transferring ownership to rightful owners. I will resolve longstanding issues such as Lal Dora and Chandigarh Housing Board matters on the line of Delhi BJP’s one-time settlement pattern.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Janchetna Party President Venod Sharma joined the BJP at the rally. Sharma’s decision to join the BJP would strengthen Tandon’s position, leveraging Sharma’s considerable support base in Chandigarh and the Haryana region. (IANS)

Previous article
One killed in road accident
Next article
Bengal records 73 pc turnout in Phase 5 after largely peaceful polling
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Hair & Beauty Training Programme under Skills Meghalaya

  Ampati, May 20: A training program for Senior Hair & Beauty Therapists under the Skills Meghalaya initiative was...
MEGHALAYA

New Meghalaya DGP to wipe out extortion by cops in highways

Shillong, May 20 : Meghalaya's new  DGP Idashisha Nongrang who assumed charge  today said that the police will...
News Alert

Bengal records 73 pc turnout in Phase 5 after largely peaceful polling

Shillong, may 20: Polling concluded in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal that went to the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Salman spends time with wheelchair-bound woman before casting his vote

Shillong, May 20: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in 'Tiger 3', cast his vote on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hair & Beauty Training Programme under Skills Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
  Ampati, May 20: A training program for Senior Hair...

New Meghalaya DGP to wipe out extortion by cops in highways

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 20 : Meghalaya's new  DGP Idashisha Nongrang...

Bengal records 73 pc turnout in Phase 5 after largely peaceful polling

News Alert 0
Shillong, may 20: Polling concluded in the seven Lok...
Load more

Popular news

Hair & Beauty Training Programme under Skills Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
  Ampati, May 20: A training program for Senior Hair...

New Meghalaya DGP to wipe out extortion by cops in highways

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 20 : Meghalaya's new  DGP Idashisha Nongrang...

Bengal records 73 pc turnout in Phase 5 after largely peaceful polling

News Alert 0
Shillong, may 20: Polling concluded in the seven Lok...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img