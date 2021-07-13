Allies back BJP cry for MDA coalition meet

SHILLONG, July 12: In a development that is likely to add to the troubles of the NPP-led government in the state, the BJP’s call for a meeting of all Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) constituents has been endorsed by a majority of the allies in the ruling coalition.

BJP national vice-president and Meghalaya in-charge, M. Chuba Ao had on Sunday requested Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to convene a meeting of the MDA constituents discuss the demand for a CBI probe into the Saubhagya scheme.

United Democratic Party working president, Paul Lyngdoh said he endorses Dr Ao’s view that a meeting of the MDA partners is the proper forum to deliberate on all outstanding issues.

“There is a need to convene the meeting of the MDA Coordination Committee and then take it to the MDA parliamentary party. We should not allow the differences to escalate and the chances of a rift would further deepen with time,” he said.

Lyngdoh said they need to give the three-member inquiry committee led by a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court an opportunity to complete its job within the stipulated three months.

There is no ground to suspect and question their integrity, he said.

“We can look at an alternative if they come up with a shady investigation and report. The inquiry committee has already been notified and the terms of reference set. Therefore, we need to give them a chance to perform and submit a report,” Lyngdoh said.

Stating that there is no room to either doubt the integrity and honesty of the members of that committee, he said the panel should reveal what is going on inside Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

People’s Democratic Front president Banteidor Lyngdoh echoed the UDP leader.

“We need to discuss this matter (Saubhagya) even in the Cabinet. We want to have some clarity on such issues since so many things have been reported in the media. Even the pressure groups are demanding CBI probe into this,” he said.

According to the PDF leader, thrashing it out in the MDA Coordination Committee can help remove doubts in the minds of the people. “It is important to hear the point of views of all the Cabinet Ministers,” he said.

Lyngdoh said the demand for Power Minister James P.K. Sangma to step aside till the inquiry committee submits its report has cropped up often. “This matter needs the views of all the coalition partners,” he added.

Hill State People’s Democratic Party leader and PHE Minister, Renikton L. Tongkhar said the MDA Coordination Committee meeting should not be restricted to discussing the implementation of the Saubhagya scheme only.

“We can discuss various issues concerning the state since the Coordination Committee meeting could not be convened for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He, however, said it would not be right to speak on Saubhagya since the HSPDP is yet to discuss the observation of the interim audit report on the implementation of the scheme. “But I feel everyone has the right to express his on any issue. The pressure groups have taken a stand by demanding a CBI probe into the Saubhagya scheme,” Tongkhar said.