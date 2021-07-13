Centre to help state in fight against COVID

NEW DELHI, July 12: The Centre has assured all possible assistance to Meghalaya as it continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Health Minister AL Hek said.

The assurance was made by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya whom Hek met in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting between the two of them was held on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s videoconference with the CMs of the states in the Northeast to discuss the Covid situation. Hek is slated to attend the meeting.

Hek apprised Mandaviya that it is not possible for the Meghalaya government alone to fight the pandemic without the support of the Centre. The state has already exhausted its reserves in fighting the pandemic, Hek told the Minister.

He sought additional funds and vaccine doses for Meghalaya.

When Mandaviya wanted to know the progress of vaccination and vaccine hesitancy among people, Hek apprised that the state managed to reduce hesitancy with the help of government staff and heads of religious bodies.

He said the government also launched a campaign to create awareness and warned people circulating rumours of strict actions.

Further, Hek apprised Mandaviya that the Covid cases have started plateauing in the state. He urged the Central Minister to take steps to fill up some top posts in NEIGRIHMS.

During his meeting with Ayush Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, Hek reiterated the demand for the completion of several 50-bed Ayush hospitals across the state.

“The Ministry should give priority to the projects in view of the golden jubilee of Meghalaya next year. By that time, the state should be a model one as far as Ayush is concerned,” Hek said.

He also urged Sonowal to release further funds for the Rs 4 crore Directorate of Ayush project. It could not be completed due to financial constraints, he said.

The 50-bed Ayush hospitals are coming up under the National Ayush Mission in Sohra, Umtrew, Dadenggre and other places. The one in Sohra is almost complete with 90% of work done but the state has submitted a fresh proposal for approach road, boundary, etc. Hek said Sonowal agreed to consider the demands.