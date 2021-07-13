Faith-based leaders demand action against rumour-mongers

SHILLONG, July 12: The state government’s efforts to speed up vaccination coverage and dispel the vaccine hesitancy among people received a shot in the arm after leaders of various faiths and religion asked the state government to take action against anyone spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Talking to reporters on Monday after meeting a delegation of leaders of various faiths, chaired by Chief Secretary MS Rao, DHS (MI) Aman War said religious leaders were concerned about rumours being spread against vaccine leading to growing hesitancy among the citizens.

Asked if action would also be taken against legislators and political leaders who have spoken against the vaccination drive, Dr War said the matter would be deliberated at a different forum.

Dr War also said that the leaders of various faiths have accepted the request of the state government to help the administration in enlightening citizens ) on the benefits of vaccination.

The DHS also reiterated that the vaccine was necessary in order to protect children and the elderly citizens.

“We need to understand that the only protection from the virus is vaccination,” Dr War added.

Dr War further said that the faith-based leaders have asked the government to permit reopening of places of worship. “The request will be examined by the government,” he said.

Asked if the government would make it mandatory for people to get themselves vaccinated in order to visit the places of worship, he said that visitors have to strictly follow the three golden rules – masking, hand hygiene and physical distancing.

Meanwhile, a senior Health official said that vaccination hesitancy was more prevalent in rural areas.

According to the official, citizens in Garo Hills, especially in the three districts of South Garo Hills, North Garo Hills and East Garo Hills, were displaying greater hesitancy in coming forward for vaccination.

“East Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills are the best performers as far as vaccination coverage is concerned,” the official said.