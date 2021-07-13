Nongrim Hills sets sight on 100% vaccine coverage

SHILLONG, July 12: In its efforts to achieve complete vaccination coverage of residents of the locality, the Nongrim Hills Community COVID Management Team (CCMT) on Monday submitted a report to Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo to inform that the locality has achieved 80% vaccination.

In its report submitted to the DC, Nongrim Hills Rangbah Shnong, Bantylli L Narry has stated that 14.73 % residents of the locality have refused to take the vaccine while 6.51% could not take the jab due to health and other issues.

“Efforts are being made to achieve the target of 100% vaccination which the CCMT will take up on a priority basis. We will appreciate the assistance of the government especially the Health Department in persuading the rest of the residents to take the vaccine through interaction and personal home visits,” Narry, who is also the chairman of the CCMT, said.

In pursuance to the order of the Health Department for mass vaccination of all residents from the age of 18 years and above, he said that the Dorbar Shnong has tried to reach out to each and every residents of the locality.

According to the Rangbah Shnong, the Dorbar has left no stone unturned in publicising, encouraging and persuading the residents through constant awareness programmes.

He lauded the efforts of the CCMT in providing assistance to healthcare workers in as many as sixteen vaccination programmes held in the locality.

Following the call of Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, Narry said that the Dorbar Shnong flagged off the vaccination drive in the locality on April 21.

“We felt the need to collect proper data and survey during the vaccination drive so as not to rely on assumptive figures and percentages,” the Rangbah Shnong said.

Narry also expressed his gratefulness to all the residents who cooperated with the CCMT and provided the information.

The CCMT acknowledged the services of ASHAs and Anganwadi workers – Ethan Lyngwa, Banrilang Dohling, Pradeep Swer, Gregory Hynniewta, Rishanlang Diengdoh, besides many others and also the members of the CCMT who provided assistance in finalising the vaccination report.