Rajkummar Rao posts a contemplative black and white portrait

By Agencies

Mumbai, July 12 : Actor Rajkummar Rao took to social media on Monday and shared a black and white portrait in a contemplative mood.

“Classic,” wrote Rajkummar on his Instagram page.

In the picture post, the actor is seen dressed in a denim jacket sitting on a couch in a thoughtful mood.

Rajkummar’s girlfriend Patralekhaa commented on his picture with a heart emoji.

The actor was seen last in “Roohi” and “The White Tiger”.

His upcoming films are “Hit” opposite Sanya Malhotra and “Badhaai Do” opposite Bhumi Pednekar. (IANS)

