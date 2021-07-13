Rajkummar Rao posts a contemplative black and white portrait

Mumbai, July 12 : Actor Rajkummar Rao took to social media on Monday and shared a black and white portrait in a contemplative mood.
“Classic,” wrote Rajkummar on his Instagram page.
In the picture post, the actor is seen dressed in a denim jacket sitting on a couch in a thoughtful mood.
Rajkummar’s girlfriend Patralekhaa commented on his picture with a heart emoji.
The actor was seen last in “Roohi” and “The White Tiger”.
His upcoming films are “Hit” opposite Sanya Malhotra and “Badhaai Do” opposite Bhumi Pednekar. (IANS)
