BSF defuses anti-tank mine in J&K’s Samba

Jammu, July 13 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday defused an anti-tank mine in the border district of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir after a local resident spotted it, officials said.

A villager detected the rusted anti-tank mine in his field in Gallard border hamlet along International Border (IB) and immediately informed BSF troops, they said. A BSF team rushed to the spot and detected the mine, which was later defused, they said. With this, a major tragedy was averted, they said. (PTI)