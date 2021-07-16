Floral tributes mark Garo Labour Corps Day celebration in Tura

TURA, July 16: The laying of floral wreaths and bouquets marked the 69th Garo Labour Corps Day celebration on Friday, at the cenotaph erected at Lower Babupara in Tura, in memory of those that lost their lives in France during the First World War.

This year’s celebration marks the 103rd Anniversary of the occasion when a handful of Garo recruits returned safely after serving the allied forces fighting the war at the frontlines in France way back in 1919. Since then, the day is specially remembered every year to mark the safe arrival of the members of the Corps and in fond memory of those who died while performing noble works as recruits of the 69th Garo Labour Corps.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebration on Friday to mark the occasion was organized by the Tura Municipal Board with adherence to the Covid-19 protocols during which, dignitaries present paid rich tributes to the martyrs by laying wreaths at the cenotaph to honour their memory.

Tura Municipal Board CEO, Rikse R Marak and Chairman J D Sangma led the public in paying rich tributes to the brave Garo recruits who braved the perilous sea journey and the harsh winter in a foreign land to give yeoman service to the allied forces.

Along with the laying of floral wreaths at the cenotaph, Salami and prayers were also offered in honour of the departed souls. A special salutation was also performed by the West Garo Hills District Police and the 2nd MLP Batallion, Goeragre.

The brief ceremony was also attended by Extra Assistant Commissioner Dimseritha A Sangma, Deputy Superintendent of Police K R Marak, senior citizens and TMB staff.