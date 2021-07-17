Conrad, Himanta to meet today

SHILLONG, July 16: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet on Saturday and discuss a range of issues, including border row, although at an unofficial level.

Sangma said the two of them will fix an official meeting between the two governments to discuss the boundary issue.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had earlier urged the states in the Northeast to solve their boundary disputes by August 15, 2022 when the country celebrates its 75 years of independence.

Sangma said a lot of homework has been done to try and resolve the vexed problem. He replied in the affirmative when asked if they will discuss the issue of constitution of a boundary commission. He said the government needs to involve several stakeholders, including political parties, social organisations and others in the process.

Refusing to divulge his government’s strategy, Sangma said the government is focusing on achieving a solution that is amicable and acceptable to a large number of people in both states.

Historical facts, constitutional issues, population etc are likely to come into play when the two states try to solve the problem. Stating that it will not be easy to find a solution since the issue is protracted, Sangma said the government will try to involve as many stakeholders as possible.

Earlier, Meghalaya had asserted its claims on 12 areas of differences with Assam.

The 12 areas include Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Boklapara, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Khanapara-Pillangkata, Desh Doomreah, Block I and II, Khaduli-Psiar and Ratacherra. They cover an area of 2,729.14 sq km. Many political parties in the state are open to the idea of give and take policy towards resolving the dispute.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the state government wants the Centre to facilitate the border talks.

Stating that the official talks are likely to be held soon, Rymbui said, “Though it is a bilateral issue, yet we want to impress upon the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) to facilitate it so that it can be resolved early.”

“I hope that we will soon have the official discussion, which will take the issue to its logical end without compromising the interest of the people of the state,” he said.

The Minister also said that Meghalaya should have a separate cadre. He said the matter will be taken up with Shah during his visit to the state later this month.