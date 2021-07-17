Home min denies intelligence failure

SHILLONG, July 16: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Friday denied any intelligence failure in the IED (improvised explosive device) blast at the Khliehriat Police Reserve.

“I cannot say it was intelligence failure. The intelligence wing is very strong and that is why, we could identify the suspects within 24 hours,” Rymbui asserted.

Proscribed insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

While nobody died or was injured in the explosion, questions were raised as the staff quarters, where the IED went off, are located near the office of Superintendent of Police.

Asked about the outfit’s stepped up activities and if the two persons arrested were its overground workers, Rymbui said, “We are handling the situation judiciously and I don’t want to deliberate much on it. Let the investigation go on so that those involved could be brought to book. The investigation will reveal everything.”

Talking about the blast aftermath, Rymbui said the police had acted swiftly. He said the bomb squad was rushed from Shillong to confirm the nature of explosion and the crime scene unit for necessary action.

“The police caught hold of one suspect and then the other during the course of investigation. We hope the police will solve the case at the earliest,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Nangpynphriang Rymbai (46) of Tongseng village and Mani Phawa (43) of Wapungskur village, both in East Jaintia Hills district.

Last year, the HNLC had claimed responsibility for an IED blast that occurred on the premises of Star Cement in East Jaintia Hills.

Earlier, the rebel group had made peace overtures and the government reciprocated by asking it to stop illegal activities. Things have not moved further since.