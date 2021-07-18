Petrol price nears Rs 100

SHILLONG, July 17: The price of petrol in Shillong is inching towards the Rs 100 mark.

It cost Rs 96.88 a litre in the city on Saturday. The price of diesel was Rs 88.65 at litre.

The price of power petrol in the city has already crossed the Rs 100 mark. It was sold at Rs 100.4 on Saturday.

The state government is charging 20% or Rs 15 per litre, whichever is higher, in petrol and 12% or Rs 9, whichever is higher, in the case of diesel.

The government had earlier charged 31% taxes against petrol per litre. It was 22.5% against diesel.

Two months ago, the price of petrol in Shillong was Rs 89 while diesel was sold at Rs 83 per litre. The taxi drivers are concerned over the rising fuel prices.

Wandonbok Jyrwa, who is the chairman of Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicle (MJACCV), insisted on the reduction of the prices for the benefit of everyone.

) Stating that the committee will meet soon to discuss the issue, he said it has not yet taken any decision on increasing taxi fares. He urged the government to reduce the taxes.