Ask tough questions but allow govt to answer: Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the opposition must ask tough questions, but allow the government to answer as well.

Addressing media persons in the Parliament premises just ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session, the Prime Minister said, “I would like to urge all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses, but should also allow the government to respond in a peaceful environment.”

He said that this will boost democracy, strengthen people’s trust and improve the pace of development.

Modi also stated that most of the members were vaccinated and requested all of them to follow Covid-19 protocol in both the Houses.

He expressed hope that every issue related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fight against it would be discussed during the session.

He also sought suggestions to strengthen the fight against the pandemic citing that the vaccination drive is pacing ahead in the country.

“After taking vaccines, over 40 crore people have become ‘Baahbali’ in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

On Sunday, Modi had said the government is looking forward to a productive session where all issues are discussed in a peaceful environment and constructive manner. The opposition parties have decided to raise the issue of the Centre’s handling of the Covid second wave. (IANS)