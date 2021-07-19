Govt plans slew of bills as Parliament sits today

New Delhi, July 18: The government has readied a big legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday even as the opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues, including handling of the second wave of COVID-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers’ stir.

During the session, the issue of an international media consortium report would find echo in the two Houses.

It claimed that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists, could have been targeted for hacking through an Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies.

The opposition would use it to target the government as some of the members have decided to gives notices of adjournment motion to discuss the matter on the floor of the House.

The government, however, dismissed allegations of any kind of surveillance on its part, saying it “has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told an all-party meeting that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on issues in Parliament, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Upping the ante, several opposition parties were planning to move adjournment notices in both Houses on Monday over farmers’ issues.

The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. Three of the bills seek to replace ordinances issued recently.

The opposition wants to raise issues like alleged shortcomings in the healthcare system during the second wave and the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to states.

It would also seek replies on the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas during the session which would end on August 13.

Sources said several opposition parties are also planning to give an adjournment notice over the alleged phone tapping of their leaders. (PTI)