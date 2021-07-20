Assembly resolves to support Lovlina’s quest for Olympic glory

GUWAHATI, July 20: The Assam Assembly on Tuesday unanimously resolved to support and motivate state boxer Lovlina Borgohain in her quest for glory at the Tokyo Olympics, which gets under way on Friday.

A ‘congratulatory’ proposal was placed in the House by parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika and both Opposition and ruling party legislators welcomed the proposal and resolved to support the lone representative from Assam at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which had to be deferred by a year because of the pandemic.

“Born in a village in Sarupathar constituency in Golaghat district on October 2, 1997, Lovlina has proved her credentials in both national and international events in boxing. Now as she represents India at the Tokyo Olympics for the first time, we anticipate she will bring laurels to the country and Assam,” Hazarika said.

The minister further informed that Sarupathar legislator Biswajit Phukan along with a few organisers in association with the sports directorate would organise a cycle rally from Dispur Last Gate to Nehru Stadium in Ulubari on Wednesday morning with a slogan “Go for glory, Lovlina”.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will flag off the cycle rally from Dispur Last Gate at 9.30am.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Debabrata Saikia welcomed the proposal to support the state boxer and also suggested whether she could be made a brand ambassador in future.

Lovlina will begin her Olympic campaign in the women’s 69kg welterweight category on July 24.

Last month, the 23-year-old became the first female pugilist from Assam to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics

Addressing the Assembly, the chief minister had on Monday said that the House would send a goodwill message to Lovlina as she gears up for her Olympic campaign.

Setting the tone for a healthy, competitive culture for sports, the Assam government had on Monday decided to provide jobs to National Games medalists, along with Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games medalists in accordance with their eligibility and qualification.

Besides, the government also announced to provide sports pension to all former medal winners of the state in national-level Olympic recognised disciplines.