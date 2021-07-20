Investigation on into captured turtle viral video

TURA, July 20: The East and West Garo Hills Wildlife Division has started its investigation into the viral video which surfaced in the social media in which some villagers are seen with a captured turtle.

According to the department, the viral video has been identified and recording of the statements of people in the video has been done and further investigation is on. The department also said that further actions will be taken as per the various provisions of law.

“All turtle species are listed in Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and it calls for the highest degree of protection,” it said.

Meanwhile, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe has also warned of action against anyone found guilty in accordance with the Wildlife Act. Tembe also urged people to immediately report to the Wildlife Department if they come across any wildlife species.