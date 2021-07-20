IIM holds virtual workshop for NE business incubators

SHILLONG, July 19: A two-day virtual workshop-cum-roundtable discussion for ‘Business Incubators of North East India’ was organised by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research & Analysis at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong on July 16 and 17.

Representatives of various incubators from the Northeastern states deliberated over several topics during the sessions including status of business incubators in the North East, managing incubators in Indian context, technology commercialisation through incubation, offering specialised services, implementing a mentoring programme, raising finance for incubated startups, and marketing and stakeholder management.

Gaigongdin Panmei, Financial Adviser to the North Eastern Council, Ministry of DoNER, who was the guest of honour, emphasised on the significance of value addition on various regional products. He also underlined and highlighted the importance of ‘Reuse, Reduce and Recycle’ of waste management.

Meanwhile, R Ramanan, former (First) Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, delivered the keynote address, focusing on how lot of government schemes are brought in and how a lot of incubators have been established pan-India to support the startup movement in the country.