Multi-layer security at Jantar-Mantar in view of farmers protest

New Delhi: Multi-layer security has been deployed around Jantar-Mantar, which is just a few metres away from Parliament and where farmers are scheduled to hold Kisan Sansad to protest against the three contentious farm laws.

The entire area of Jantar-Mantar has been cordoned off.

Delhi police along with central forces including RAF and CRF are deployed to ensure elaborate security arrangements as farmers are scheduled to reach here.

Arrangements have been made considering Covid-19 norms. Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Wednesday granted permission to farmers to assemble at Jantar-Mantar with appropriate Covid management protection.

As per the DDMA approval, farmers will be allowed to hold protests at Jantar-Mantar from July 22 to August 9, with maximum of 200 people in attendance.

After the order, Delhi police scaled up security at Jantar-Mantar and three borders of Delhi – Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur.

“Security arrangements are made to ensure safety of farmers and also to follow Covid-19 rules,” said a senior police official.

Farmers are allowed to hold protests against three farm laws at Jantar-Mantar between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (IANS)