Vigilance raid at ex-TN Minister Vijayabhaskar’s premises

Chennai : The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) of the state police on Thursday conducted inspections at the premises of former transport minister and AIADMK leader M.R. Vijayabhaskar.

The searches began at 7 a.m. and were continuing at several places associated with him. This is the first such major search operation being conducted since the DMK government assumed office in May after the landslide electoral victory.

The DVAC had registered a disproportionate asset case against the former transport minister and conducted searches at 21 places associated with him, including his residences and offices in Karur and Chennai.

The searches, according to the DVAC officials and Police department, are being conducted on the corruption charges against Vijayabhaskar while serving as the transport minister in the state. According to sources, people who are close to Vijayabhaskar are also under the DVAC scanner.

The DMK had raised allegations against former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues including Vijayabhaskar. In a letter to DVAC, the DMK had alleged that corruption had taken place in the allocation of five highway contracts to companies that were allegedly close to the relatives of the former Chief Minister.

It is, however, not clear whether the present searches are part of this allegation.

In the Assembly elections, Vijayabhaskar had lost to Senthil Balaji of the DMK from the Karur Assembly constituency. (IANS)