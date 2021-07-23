News Capsule

PDS quota

The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply) has informed that rice under PMGKAY for NFSA households (AAY and PHH) for the month of July and wholemeal atta for the month of June is being released through fair price shops. “Rice under PMGKAY for NFSA households (AAY & PHH) will be distributed at the scale of 5 kgs per head free of cost and wholemeal atta will be distributed at the scale of 5 kgs per card in urban area and 3 kgs per card in rural area at Rs 10.50 per kg,” a statement in this regard informed.

Condolence

The members of Meghalaya Gorkha Welfare Union, Shillong, have condoled the demise of one of its oldest members, BK Rai. In a statement, it was informed that Rai, who was a retired teacher, passed away on Tuesday. The members of the Union also called on the wife of the deceased at her resident and offered their condolences to her.

SK oil

The East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply) on Thursday informed that informed that price of SK oil has been revised. A statement in this regard informed that the wholesale price of SK oil has been fixed at Rs 45.40 in Khliehriat while the wholesale price at Sonapur Oil Agency has been fixed at Rs 45.65. In Sungta Sub-Depot, the wholesale price of SK oil has been fixed at Rs. 49.37. “The retail price at Khliehriat is Rs 47.30, at Sonapur Oil Agency the retail price has been fixed at Rs 47.55 and at Sutnga Sub-Depot, the retail price has been fixed at Rs 51.27,” the statement said, adding “The retail price for FPS Centre beyond 5 km from wholesale outlets at Khliehriat, Sonapur and Sutnga will be fixed by the concerned vigilance committee.”