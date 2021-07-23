West Garo Hills extends lockdown till July 26

TURA, July 22 : In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, West Garo Hills District Magistrate, Ram Singh, had passed an order on July 22 thereby enforcing the containment measures in the district from 5 AM of 23 July till 5 AM of July 26 with alterations in restricted and permitted activities.

According to the order, the essential commodities, dry ration, milk and vegetables shops in the localities of Tura, identified by the CEO of Tura Municipal Board, will open from 8 AM to 1 PM. In Tura Main Market and Tura Urban and other areas, the shops will open from 8 AM till 4 PM.

The movement of vehicles will continue to follow the odd-even rule and the local autos and maxi-cabs plying with limited capacity will have to display the vaccination status of the driver.

All non-essential movement is discouraged and intra-district public transports are allowed to ply with 50% capacity. Those violating the movement protocols or furnishing false self-declaration will be liable for penal action as per law, the order said.

The Central and State Govt. offices including the post offices and the banks with minimal staff in Tura Urban areas, according to the order, will now function from 10 AM to 1 PM and in other areas of the district, the offices will open from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The order also said that besides complete weekend lockdown on Saturday and Sunday, the corona curfew in the district now will be from 2 PM to 5 AM.