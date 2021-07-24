Bhupen Bora appointed new APCC President

GUWAHATI, July 24: A secretary in All India Congress Committee, Bhupen Bora was today appointed as the new president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) replacing Ripun Bora with immediate effect.

The Congress High Command has also appointed three Working Presidents in the newly-constituted APCC. The three Working Presidents are : Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar.

The Congress fought last Assembly election in Assam held in April 2021 under the leadership of Ripun Bora and suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP and allies.