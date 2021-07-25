Shah unveils oxygen plant, paediatric ICUs

Shillong, July 24: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a cryogenic oxygen plant, some paediatric intensive care units (PICUs) and a paediatric ward at the COVID-19 Step Down Hospital at Umsawli, New Shillong Township.

The 13-kilolitre oxygen plant was set up on a public-private partnership mode. The government had entered into an agreement with the Meghalaya Oxygen Limited and its local representative Sanbha Medicals for the plant.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Health Minister Alexander Laloo Hek attended the inaugural programme.

Talking to reporters, Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War said the oxygen plant can refill 1,200 cylinders a day. He said a 20-kilolitre plant will come up in Jengjal, Tura, possibly by August 15. He said it will be able to refill 2,000 cylinders a day.

The two plants will be able to supply oxygen continuously to Garo Hills region and Khasi, Jaintia and Ri-Bhoi districts.

Meanwhile, the government spent around Rs 10 crore to set up the paediatric facilities at the Step Down Hospital, officials said.

Hek said the Health department came up with the PICUs and the paediatric ward in anticipation of the third wave of COVID-19.

“We don’t know if there will be a third wave. But we have started the preparation since it is anticipated that children will be the worst affected in the third wave,” he said.

Retired Additional Director of Health Services (MCH), Dr. Hunsi Giri, who is in-charge of Corona Care Centres, said there are seven PICUs and 20 centralised paediatric oxygen support beds at this hospital. It has eight ICU beds for adults.

Dr Giri also said that the department established the Radiology department and a laboratory, which is capable of carrying out COVID-19 tests.