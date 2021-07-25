CM bats for flights to Dhaka

SHILLONG, July 24: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look at connectivity with Bangladesh besides state-specific projects under Act East policy.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ISBT here on Saturday, Sangma said more than Rs 3 lakh crore has been spent on the North East, which shows the importance the Centre is giving to states in the region.

He underlined the need for better interstate connectivity in the region. “It takes 12-20 hours to visit cities like Imphal and Aizawl that that can be reached in only half an hour by flight,” he said.

“For the growth of the economy in the region, we need to improve air connectivity besides surface connectivity,” he added.

Sangma said Bangladesh is very important for Meghalaya and the state needs to improve its border connectivity under the Act East policy.

He pointed out that a flight from Shillong would take only 20-30 minutes to reach Dhaka and hence the state and the region also requires international connectivity.