BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai to be sworn in as Cabinet minister

SHILLONG, July 27: BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor Shullai will be sworn-in as a Cabinet Minister in place of Health Minister, Alexander Laloo at Raj Bhavan today at 4 pm.

When contacted, Shullai said that he is still awaiting official communication from the central party leadership in Delhi.

Hek had always maintained that he would abide with the arrangement of party high command on the sharing of Cabinet berths with Shullai.

Earlier, it was anticipated that the two BJP MLAs would be sharing the Cabinet for a term of two-and-a-half years each. Hek took up the berth first while Shullai was asked to replace him in the second half of the government’s term.

Shullai had earlier stated the central party leaders have agreed to recommend his name for the cabinet berth in the NPP-led MDA government once his colleague and cabinet minister AL Hek completes his two-and-a-half year term.

But Hek was allowed to continue as the Minister beyond the two and half years. Shullai has less than one and half year to remain as the Cabinet Minister since the upcoming Assembly polls in the State is scheduled in 2023.