Meghalaya BJP hopes Hek will be kept in state Cabinet

SHILLONG, July 27: State BJP president, Ernest Mawrie on Tuesday said that while South Shillong MLA, Sanbor Shullai will be inducted in the State Cabinet as a minister, he will be happy if both the party MLAs are kept in the State cabinet.

“We have two MLA supporting the MDA government and if both are inducted as Ministers we will be very happy,” said Mawrie.

He, however, said, “It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister and I cannot say much on it.”

He also informed that had he received an invitation from the Raj Bhavan to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Inquired whether Sanbor would be inducted in Senior BJP leader A L Hek’s place, he said that till now it was not made known whether Hek would be dropped or both will be in the cabinet.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that the axe is falling on Hek.

It may be recalled that both the BJP MLAs had earlier decided to divide the term as ministers for two- and-a-half year each but they later came to an understanding that Hek would continue the full term citing that elections are nearby and more focus should be laid on it.

Today’s development comes as a major surprise to the State BJP camp and while Sanbor is waiting for details on the matter from the BJP office, Hek has switched off his cell phone and could not be contacted.