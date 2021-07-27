Fresh spurt indicative of third COVID wave: Hek

SHILLONG, July 26: Health Minister Alexander L. Hek said the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state indicates the starting of the third wave.

“The spike in COVID cases is continuous and it indicates the third wave. So, we have to be careful and people should follow all protocols and vaccinate themselves as soon as possible,” he told reporters on Monday.

Stating that the preparations to tackle the third wave have started at the CHC and PHC levels in all the 11 districts, Hek said the government is not waiting for the situation to take a turn for the worse.

He hinted at the government not opting for another lockdown.

The Health Minister’s premonition assumes significance as the COVID-19 cases have begun increasing after a dip.

According to the dashboard of the Health Department, 3,844 out of 35,435 people tested positive in the last seven days in the state. The positivity rate worked out to 10.85%.

The fatality rate in the last seven days stands at 2.055%.

Eight more succumb in state

Eight more people succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll to 1,031. All the deaths occurred in East Khasi Hills,

With 569 fresh cases, the active tally in the state now stands at 5,084. The total number of recoveries has gone up to 55,648 with 485 more recovering from the viral infection in the past 24 hours.