Three parties to meet on ILP, boundary issue

Shillong, July 26: Three regional parties of the state – United Democratic Party (UDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) – will meet soon to follow up on their demands placed before Union Home Minister, Amit Shah during his recent visit to the state.

UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh said on Monday that the party had submitted a memorandum to Shah seeking the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP), solution to the state’s interstate boundary dispute with Assam, etc.

“For the time being, we will wait for a response from the Union Home Minister and follow it up at an appropriate time,” Lyngdoh said.

He said the party will discuss the steps, which need to be taken, to impress upon the Centre to address the issues, particularly the demand for the implementation of ILP.

PDF president, Banteidor Lyngdoh said the party will meet to discuss the memorandum submitted to Shah.

“We expect the Centre to examine the points we raised and fulfill them at the earliest. The people have waited for long to know the Centre’s position on the resolution adopted by the Assembly for the implementation of ILP,” he said.

The PDF president said he had also urged Shah to include the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. He said he is hopeful the Centre will take steps to fulfil the demands.

HSPDP leader, Renikton L Tongkhar also insisted on the fulfillment of the demands.

“Our primary concerns are the early settlement of the state’s boundary dispute with Assam and the implementation of the ILP,” he added.