Dawn-to-dusk Barak Valley bandh hits life in 3 districts

GUWAHATI, July 28: The dawn-to-dusk Barak Valley bandh, called by Barak Democratic Front (BDF), a newly-floated political party, in protest against Monday’s firing near the Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, evoked good response and affected normal life across three districts of the valley on Wednesday.

The death toll in the incident rose to seven on Tuesday evening, with one more police personnel succumbing to bullet injuries. Six Assam Police personnel and a civilian have so far died in the firing allegedly by “armed men” from Mizoram.

Over 60 persons, including 40-odd police men, have been injured in the incident.

Commercial establishments and other institutions, by and large, remained closed in Silchar, with otherwise busy localities such as Tarapur, Shillongpatty, Central Road, Sadarghat and Rangirkhari wearing a deserted look throughout the day.

Most roads in the valley remained empty as well.

The bandh, supported by several political and social outfits, also affected normal life in Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students’ Association, Food Grains and Merchant Association and All India United Democratic Front among other groups supported the bandh.

About 20 picketers were however detained during the bandh even as no untoward incident was reported during the day.

In a statement issued later, BDF chief convener Pradip Dutta Roy thanked the people of Barak Valley for their support and cooperation extended during the 12-hour bandh.

“The success of the bandh proves that the common masses of the valley want a permanent solution to the inter-state border dispute. The Centre should therefore immediately intervene to work out a solution with active participation of both the chief ministers,” Roy said.