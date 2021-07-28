Home secretary meets chief secretaries of Assam, Mizoram

GUWAHATI, July 28: Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla met the chief secretaries and DGPs of Mizoram and Assam in New Delhi on Wednesday, in the wake of Monday’s violence along the inter-state boundary.

Sources at the ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed later that the home secretary chaired a meeting with chief secretaries and DGPs of Assam and Mizoram with discussions held for more than two hours.

“Both the state governments agreed for deployment of a neutral force. Therefore, central armed police force (CAPF) will be deployed in the disturbed Assam and Mizoram border area along NH-306 under a senior officer of the CAPF,” a statement from MHA said.

“Both the state governments also agreed to continue discussions mutually to resolve the border issue in an amicable manner,” it said.

It may be mentioned that one round of chief secretary-level talks chaired by the Union home secretary was held in the national capital was earlier this month.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, had during a media conference in Silchar on Tuesday however said that the talks failed at the final stage of a proposed memorandum of understanding.

Assam Police registers case

Assam Police has registered a case at Dholai police station in connection with the deaths of Assam Police personnel in Monday’s firing along the Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district, an official statement from the Assam Police headquarters here informed on Wednesday.

The case (Dholai PS case number 236/21) was registered under Sections 120(B), 447, 336, 379, 333, 307, 302 IPC read with Section 25(1-A) of Arms Act and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

“An Assam Police team, including officers of the criminal investigation department, is leaving for Delhi to take lawful action relating to the conspiracy behind the incident in the light of a media interview by Rajya Sabha MP, K Vanlalvena indicative of his active role in the conspiracy,” the statement said.

“Assam Police has already prepared a picture gallery, which is being further updated, of Mizoram Police personnel and civilian miscreants who fired at Assam Police personnel at the site. They would be brought to law,” it said.

The state police force also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of each of the individuals involved in the “barbaric killing” of the Assam Police personnel on July 26.