WGH allows dead bodies of Covid victims to be taken home 

TURA July 28: Keeping in view the cultural relativism prevalent in a tribal society like Meghalaya and the Garo Hills as a whole, the West Garo Hills District Administration has decided to allow dead bodies of Covid-19 victims to be taken home and given a decent burial provided that all formalities are completed at the hospital and the funeral is conducted with the minimum number of people as per protocols.

The notification in this regard was issued by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh following an emergent meeting of the Committee for Covid Death Audit held recently which was attended by district officials, heads of departments, BDOs, Presidents and secretaries of development committees, nokmas, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers among others.

Informing that many elderly people have expressed their refusal to test, be declared positive, get admitted and die alone in the hospital without any dignity, Ram Singh said that all Headmen and Community Leaders would be informed that Covid dead bodies can now be taken home after the formalities are completed in the hospitals to give them decent burial by following the protocols issued.

It was also informed by the Medical experts during the meeting that burial assistants need not wear full PPE at sites, as long as they are properly masked and no breach happens, like being unmasked or near each other.

Meanwhile, people with cold or flu like symptoms lasting more than 5 days have been asked to immediately seek medical help at the nearest PHC/CHC or the nearest hospital while those living in remote villages are to seek the help of ASHA/ Anganwadi Workers who would facilitate necessary urgent medical help in consultant with Medical and Health Officers concerned.