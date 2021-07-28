Indian TT challenge ends in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 27: Sharath Kamal matched the legendary Ma Long stroke for stroke in the first three games before making a third round exit from the table tennis competition on Tuesday, ending India’s medal-less yet impressive run at the Tokyo Olympics.

Following the unprecedented gains made from the 2018 Asian Games, where India won a table tennis medal for the first time ever, the performance of Sharath and Manika Batra in the round of 32 added significantly to the sport’s growing popularity.

They both achieved a first by reaching the third round at the Summer Games. A less tougher draw in mixed doubles, in which Sharath and Manika were seen as medal contenders, as well as in the men’s singles could have seen the Indians scaling new heights.

The way 39-year-old Sharath played against Long has convinced him to think about competing in his fifth Olympics in Paris.

He fought tooth and nail in the first three games against the reigning Olympic and world champion Long before going down 7-11 11-8 11-13 4-11 4-11 in 46 minutes.

The Indian, ranked 32nd in the world, put up a great fight against the Chinese — considered one of the greatest table tennis players the world has seen. To have a player like Long under pressure in itself is a significant achievement for the seasoned Indian.

“It was the best three games and probably the best match and best tournament I ever played,” Sharath said after the gruelling match.

The Chinese great too acknowledged that Sharath made it tough for him.

“It was a tough match. Of course at the Olympics every match, no matter the opponent, no matter the country, it’s always tough,” said Long.

With Sharath’s defeat, India’s challenge ended in table tennis as Manika, Sutirtha Mukherjee and G Sathiyan had already exited the singles competition.

Sutirtha did well by winning a round on her maiden outing, while Sathiyan was the only one who underperformed by losing his opening match. (PTI)