Health goes to Tynsong, Shullai given Labour

SHILLONG, July 29: Two days after BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai replaced party MLA Alexander Laloo Hek as a minister, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reshuffled his Cabinet and awarded the Health portfolio to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Shullai was allotted the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary and Labour departments, which Tynsong was relieved of. The BJP legislator did get the other departments Hek was in charge of — Arts and Culture, Home (Passport) and Prisons.

Apart from looking after Health, Tynsong will continue with Housing, Parliamentary Affairs, PWD (Roads), Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Cooperation departments.

Prior to the reshuffle, many had expected the Chief Minister to strip elder sibling James Sangma of the Power portfolio following allegations of irregularities in the department and MeECL.

The pressure groups and the opposition Congress aside, the NPP’s allies in the MDA had also sought James’ removal.

Shortly after the portfolios were announced, Cabinet Minister, Sanbor Shullai expressed happiness over the departments allotted to him by the chief minister.

Asked about his priorities, Shullai said it was too early for him to comment on his areas of priority. “Let us wait and watch what kind of work I am going to take up in the coming months,” he added.

Congress questions need, timing of rejig

Congress has questioned the need and timing of the Cabinet reshuffle amidst the pandemic situation.

Senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh asked if the time was ideal for a change of guard in Health and Family Welfare, a crucial department when COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state have been increasing.

“When a minister changes, everything changes and this could affect the department’s functioning,” she said.

Lyngdoh said Hek’s removal from the Cabinet made it apparent that the ruling coalition is under pressure.

“We were observing the clashes within the ministry when Hek was taking independent decisions,” she added.

Lyngdoh, however, said it would be interesting to see how Shullai deals with issues such as the alleged irregular implementation of the CRAWL scheme in the Labour department.