IIT-G, Brahmaputra Board sign MoU on river bank restoration

GUWAHATI, July 30: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) has signed a pact with the Brahmaputra Board to address river-related issues and restore river banks in Assam.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the collaboration was signed between IIT Guwahati and North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Institute (NEHARI) under Brahmaputra Board.

“The collaboration will create a synergy in the field of research and allied activities relating to basin, flood and river bank management,” a statement from IIT Guwahati said on Friday.

It is a partnership of experimental and computational study along with promoting academic visits of students and officials for the mutual benefit of stakeholders.

“Management of a complex river like the Brahmaputra is possible only through collaborative approach of the academia and industry, and this is a step towards this,” Prof. T. G. Sitharam said.

“After renovation of its laboratories and establishment of updated hydrological laboratories on model studies, spanning over an area of about 44-hectare land, the hydraulic model laboratory of NEHARI is now only the second such laboratory of the country after the one at Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune,” Brahmaputra Board chairman Rajiv Yadav said.