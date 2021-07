Indians in Action Today

Archery

*Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (ROC) (Women’s Individual

Pre-quarterfinals)

at 6:00am IST.

Athletics

*Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2) at 6:17am IST.

*M P Jabir (Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5) at 8:27am IST.

*Dutee Chand (Women’s 100m Round 1 Heats) from 8:45am IST.

*Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2 at 4:42pm IST.

Badminton

*P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) (Women’s Quarterfinal)

at 1:15pm IST.

Boxing

*S Kaur vs S Seesondee (Thailand) (Women’s 60kg Round of 16) at 8:18am IST.

*L Borgohain vs N C Chen (Chinese Taipei) (Women’s 69kg Quarterfinal) at 8:48am IST.

Equestrian

*Fouaad Mirza (Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2) from 2pm IST.

Golf

*Anirban Lahiri & Udayan Mane (Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2) at 4:00am IST.

Hockey

*India vs Ireland

(Women’s Pool A) at 8:15am IST.

*India vs Japan (Men’s Pool A) at 3:00pm IST.

Sailing

*KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar (Men’s Skiff 49er Race) at 8:35am IST.

*Nethra Kumanan (Women’s Laser Radial) at 8:45am IST.

*Vishnu Saravanan (Men’s Laser Race)

at 11:05am IST.

Shooting

*Rahi Sarnobat & Manu Bhaker (Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification

Precision) at 5:30am IST.

*Women’s 25m Pistol Final at 10:30am IST.