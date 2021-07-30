St. Anthony’s students dominate lists of toppers in HSSLC science, commerce exams

SHILLONG, July 30: St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, has secured the top honours in this year Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations (Science Stream) which was declared on Friday.

Six students of the school are in the list of top 10 students who have passed in the science stream — Rachoita Das (1st), Akash Paul (2nd), Abhinav Dey (4th), Rahul Paul (5th), Dimarkithmu Gayang (6th), Pratik Das (joint 7th) and Shouvik Ghosh (9th).

The student of other schools which featured in the top 10 list include Luigi Dalian Pasweth of North Liberty School, Mookyrdoop-Jowai (3rd), Bamedari Palei of St Edmund’s Higher Secondary School (joint 7th position), Saurav Modak of Don Bosco College-Higher Secondary Section (8th) and Vakkalagadda Drishti Rao of St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School (10th).

In the HSSLC (Commerce stream) results were also announced on Friday. Debraj Nag of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School secured the first position while 8 students from St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong are in the top 10 positions.

The students of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong who featured in the top-10 list include Sanjana Singhania (2nd), Sweety Paul (joint 4th), Vidhita Chettri (5th), Arifful Sheikh (joint 6th), Avneet Kaur Tedwal (joint 8th), Nathaniel Elizer Nongkynrih (joint 9th) and Ekta Sharma and Gayatri Saptoka (joint 10th).

The students of other schools which featured in the top 10 list include Roshan Tiwari of Adventist Higher Secondary School (3rd), Gaurav Paul of Nongthymmai Nepali Higher Secondary School (joint 4th), Raj Deb of Umshyrpi College (joint 6th), Aman Rai of Nongthymmai Nepali Higher Secondary School (7th), Elfie Wanniang of Anderson Higher Secondary School, Upper New Nongstoin (joint 8th) and Hame Datei Skhem Lawai of St Edmund’s Higher Secondary School (joint 9th).

In the Science stream, the pass percentage is 75.85. The percentage of regular candidates is 78.82 (male) and 75 (female). The pass percentage in the Science stream last year is 72.24. There is a huge increase in the pass percentage this year as compared to last year. In 2016, the pass percentage was 74.46 per cent, in 2017 it was 76.76 per cent, in 2018 it was 74.58 per cent and in 2019 it was 71.04 per cent.

In the Commerce stream, the pass percentage is 80.93. The percentage of regular candidates is 78.62 (male) and 85.38 (female). There is a vast improvement in the pass percentage even in the Commerce stream as compared to last year which was at 77.28. In 2016, the pass percentage was 70.60, in 2017 it was 71.87, in 2018 it was 79.84 and in 2019 it was 79.24.