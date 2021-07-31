AG to examine legality of state weighbridges

SHILLONG, July 30: State Advocate General, Amit Kumar who has been directed by the state government to find out more about the policies on weighbridges, will examine the legality of the weighbridges operating on National Highway-6 in the state and submit his report to the government within a fortnight.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had said in Parliament that almost all weighbridges along the National Highway 6 in the state are illegal. State Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar claimed they are legal.

A meeting has also been convened on Saturday where the Advocate General will be apprised of the whole issue. The official will go through the weighbridge policy of other states and exercise his mind to formulate a policy which can maximize the revenue of the state.

Congress MP Vincent H Pala has already demanded a CBI inquiry into the illegal weighbridges on NH-6.

Even MDA coalition partners like the UDP, NCP and KHNAM have demanded a probe into the matter.