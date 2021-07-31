Shillong schools take top honours

TURA/SHILLONG, July 30: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams.

In the Science and Commerce streams, all top spots were secured by schools in Shillong and the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region except for a lone candidate from the Garo Hills – Saurav Modak of Don Bosco College, Tura secured the 8th spot with a total of 462 marks.

St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong shone once again in the Science stream with seven toppers.

The school’s Rachoita Das, Akash Paul, Abhinav Dey, Rahul Paul, Dimarkithmu Gayang, Pratik Das and Shouvik Ghosh took the top nine spots barring the 3rd and the 8th positions.

Luigi Dalian Paswet of Jowai’s North Liberty HS School was placed third while Bamedari Palei and Vakkalgadda Drishti Rao of St Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong took the joint seventh and the tenth spots, respectively.

The Commerce stream toppers were Debraj Nag of Laban Bengalee Boys’ HS School, Shillong; Sanjana Singhania of St Anthony’s; Roshan Tiwari of Adventist Higher Secondary School, Thadlaskein; Gaurav Paul of Nongthymmai Nepali HS School, Shillong and Sweety Paul of St Anthony’s (joint fourth); Vidhita Chetri of St Anthony’s, Arifful Sheikh of St Anthony’s and Raj Deb of Umshyrpi College, Shillong (joint sixth); Aman Rai of Nongthymmai Nepali HS School; Avneet Kaur Tedwal of St Anthony’s and Elfie Wanniang of Anderson Higher Secondary School, Upper New Nongstoin (joint eighth); Nathaniel Elizer Nongkynrih of St Anthony’s and Hame Datei Skhem Lawai of St Edmund’s Higher Secondary School (joint ninth) and Ekta Sharma and Gayatri Sapkota, both from St Anthony’s (joint tenth). The overall pass percentage in the Science stream was 75.85 while it was 80.93 for the Commerce stream.

The highest pass percentage in the Science stream was recorded by the South Garo Hills district with 100% followed by East Jaintia Hills (94.44%) and South West Garo Hills (91.67%).

In the Commerce stream, East Jaintia Hills recorded the best pass percentage of 94.44, followed by West Khasi Hills (84.62%) and East Khasi Hills (82.74%).

Meanwhile, MBoSE officials said the results of the Arts stream and SSLC examination are expected to be out next week.

Toppers speak

Proving their mettle while the odds were stacked against them due to the pandemic, toppers of the HSSLC exams had one thing in common – a positive approach.

“It is all about the mindset. I worked with a positive frame of mind to keep stress out,” Commerce topper Debraj said.

He said that it is this positive mindset that kept his focus on what he wanted to achieve as it dispelled all the distractions and challenges brought in by the pandemic.

In a shout out to fellow students, Debraj said, “I would like to tell everyone to focus on the future and not sit on the success or get disheartened by near-misses and failures. You cannot change the past but you can change the future and so work for it.”

Vice-Principal of LBBHSC, Jona Goswami said, “Someone who actual works hard will be blessed and we have seen him slogging, keeping faith and trust on teachers and the school since the junior classes. He got the 19th position in the SSLC examination and we took it as our moral responsibility to get him where he belongs.”

“His parents have been great motivators and cooperated with the teachers for the result to show,” she added.

Rachoita who topped the Science stream said: “It is important to hope for the best. If you keep trying and not stop, everything works out in the end.”

Admitting that online classes came with a new set of challenges, she said it all boiled down to hard work.