569 fresh cases, 11 deaths in state

SHILLONG, July 30: Meghalaya reported over 500 fresh cases of COVID-19 for the eleventh straight day while eleven more patients succumbed to the infection on Friday.

With 569 fresh cases, the active tally in the state stands at 5,791 while the death toll has climbed to 1,073.

517 people also recovered on the day, taking the number of people cured/discharged to 57,450.