Ex-Sohra MLA PW Khongjee no more

SHILLONG, Aug 1: Former MLA of Sohra, Dr. Phlour W. Khongjee passed away on Sunday at Nazareth Hospital due to COVID-19 complications. He was 63.

He was undergoing treatment at the hospital since July 16 after testing positive.

He is survived by his wife and eight children. The funeral was held at his native place in Laitmawsiang village, Sohra on Sunday.

Khongjee’s entered politics after winning the KHADC election from Sohra in 2003 as a UDP candidate. He later joined the Congress. He was the Deputy Chairman of the KHADC between February 25, 2004 and August 8, 2005.

He won the Assembly election from Sohra constituency in 2008 on a Congress ticket, defeating former chief minister, Dr. FA Khonglam.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2013 Assembly election on a Congress ticket and lost in the 2018 election as a BJP candidate. He returned to the Congress in February 2019 during the general council meet of the Block Congress Committee at Saitsohpen, Sohra.

Despite being an active politician, Dr Khongjee was also private medical practitioner and had a clinic at Umsning in Ri Bhoi.