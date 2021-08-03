Awareness prog on importance of vaccination

SHILLONG, Aug 2: An awareness programme on the importance of COVID-19 vaccination was undertaken by Indian Red Cross Society, Meghalaya State Branch, along with the Block Development Officers of Mawlai, Mylliem, Bhoirymbong and Mawryngkneng blocks.

At the programme, general secretary of society, Andrew N Sawian, advised people to ignore rumours and fake news on the side-effects of the vaccine while encouraging them to come forward to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He explained to locals how the vaccine can prevent major complications and reduce chances of hospitalisation which can come out of contracting COVID-19. He reiterated that such awareness programmes will continue in order to combat the misinformation being spread in regards to vaccination.