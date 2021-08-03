MBOSE to declare HSSLC (Arts), SSLC results on August 5

SHILLONG, August 3: The results of the HSSLC (Arts stream) and SSLC Examination 2021 conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), will be declared on August 5 at 10 AM (HSSLC) and at 11 AM (SSLC) respectively.

The whole result(s) booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website www.mbose.in.

There will be no display of results in MBOSE offices in Tura and Shillong and even in examination centres because of COVID situation.

Results can be accessed from the following websites too:

www.megresults.nic.in

www.results.shiksha

www.jagronjosh.com

www.exametc.com